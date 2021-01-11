The country’s only registered opposition party declined to field candidates.
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said in a statement that “an uncompetitive campaign and systemic de-facto limitations on constitutionally guaranteed fundamental freedoms left voters without genuine choice.”
The OSCE’s observers noted in their statement that the nation’s political landscape is heavily dominated by the ruling party, and the distinction between party and government is often blurred.
“As all political parties contesting the elections supported the policies of the ruling party, the campaign was not competitive, and voters had no genuine political alternatives to choose from,” the OSCE said.
Several dozen protesters were briefly detained in Kazakhstan’s largest city of Almaty and in the capital, Nur-Sultan.
