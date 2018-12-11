White House counselor Kellyanne Conway responds to a question from the news media outside the West Wing of the White House last month. (Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway teed off Tuesday on Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), calling her “a 29-year-old congresswoman who doesn’t seem to know much about anything.”

Conway’s assessment of Ocasio-Cortez, a self-described democratic socialist who has become a target of Republican ire even before being sworn in, came a day after Ocasio-Cortez accused outgoing White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly of “cowardice.”

Ocasio-Cortez on Monday called for Kelly to apologize before leaving his post for an October 2017 episode. In remarks at the White House, he called Rep. Frederica S. Wilson (D-Fla.) an “empty barrel” and accused her of grandstanding at a public event in Florida by taking credit for securing federal funding for a new building. Video of the event showed his attack to be inaccurate.

In a tweet on Monday, Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) wrote that Kelly owed Wilson “a long overdue apology.”

Ocasio-Cortez voiced her agreement on Twitter, writing that Kelly “was straight up exposed for lying about @RepWilson in comments aimed at discrediting her.”

“He absolutely owes her an apology, and his refusal to do so isn’t a sign of strength — it’s cowardice,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

That tweet appeared to be very much on Conway’s mind during an appearance on Fox News’s “Fox & Friends.”

Asked about the timing of President Trump’s pick of a successor to Kelly, Conway said she first wanted to defend Kelly.

“He is in his fifth decade of public service, and this country owes him a debt of gratitude, not the nonsense that’s been spewed about him, even recently from the left and from this 29-year-old congresswoman who doesn’t seem to know much about anything when you ask her basic concepts about the economy, the Middle East, military funding — really embarrassing,” Conway said.

Critics have pounced on several misstatements by Ocasio-Cortez amid the media attention she has garnered since upsetting long-serving Rep. Joseph Crowley (D-N.Y.) in a Democratic primary in June.

In a July television interview, for example, Ocasio-Cortez described Israel’s presence in the West Bank, a Palestinian territory, as an “occupation.” She later walked back the comment, saying she was “not the expert on geopolitics on this issue.”

Conway said she considered Ocasio-Cortez’s comments about Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general, to be a “slur.”

“For her to even use a slur against him yesterday — and I won’t repeat her name or the slur — but let me stand up for General John Kelly,” she said. “He’s done a magnificent job for this country for almost 50 years and that includes here at the White House as our chief of staff for about a year and a half.”