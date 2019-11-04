Beshear, the state’s attorney general, is spending the day campaigning in western Kentucky. The son of Kentucky’s last Democratic governor is stressing issues like pay raises for teachers and access to health care.

Bevin promotes his conservative credentials on abortion and gun rights and has tried to shift attention to national issues by condemning efforts to impeach Trump.

Vice President Mike Pence campaigned with Bevin Friday in southeastern Kentucky.

