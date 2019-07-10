Democratic nominee Amy McGrath concedes the election for Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District to Republican incumbent Andy Barr at an event in Richmond, Ky., in November 2018. (Philip Scott Andrews for The Washington Post)

Kentucky Democratic Senate hopeful Amy McGrath raised more than $2.5 million online in the first 24 hours after she announced her bid to topple Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), her campaign said Wednesday.

The figure exceeds those announced by some of the top-tier Democratic presidential candidates for their first 24 hours and is a record for a Democratic Senate candidate, according to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

The next-closest was former NASA astronaut Mark Kelly, whose campaign said he raised $1 million on the first day of his campaign in Arizona in February.

The haul by McGrath, a retired Marine lieutenant colonel and combat pilot who narrowly lost a Kentucky congressional race last year, was first reported by NBC News and confirmed by her campaign and the DSCC.

McGrath launched her Senate campaign with a video Tuesday that drew national attention. In it, she cast McConnell as out of touch with his Kentucky constituents and blamed him for dysfunction in Washington.

[Democrat Amy McGrath seeks to oust Mitch McConnell in Kentucky, casting him as out of touch]

McConnell’s campaign countered by seeking to portray McGrath as too liberal for Kentucky, citing her support for a single-payer health-care system and abortion rights, among other things. And McConnell’s campaign also seized on past comments in which McGrath compared the way she felt after President Trump’s election in 2016 to the way she felt after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

McConnell campaign manager Kevin Golden referenced that again Wednesday in response to McGrath’s reported fundraising haul.

“The more money liberal elites from California and New York pour into the campaign of a candidate who compared President Trump’s election to 9/11, the less money Democrats will have to spend on races they can actually win,” Golden said in a statement.

McGrath’s campaign said the average donation it received during the 24-hour period was $36.15.

McConnell has proven a prolific fundraiser. During his 2014 race, in which he defeated Democrat Alison Lundergan Grimes, he spent more than $30 million.

As of March 31, McConnell reported having $5.6 million in the bank for his 2020 race.

Of the more than two dozen Democratic presidential candidates, only three announced raising more money in their first 24 hours than McGrath.

Former vice president Joe Biden said he raised $6.3 million, while former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke said he took in $6.1 million and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said he raised $5.9 million.

Sen. Kamala D. Harris (Calif.), considered a top-tier candidate, announced raising $1.5 million in her first 24 hours. A report filed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) showed her taking in about $300,000 during her first day as a candidate.