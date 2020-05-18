“What are my Republican colleagues are going to do about it?” Schumer said in Senate floor remarks. “Nothing. ... They cling to his ankles.”
Trump abruptly terminated Linick late Friday night and replaced him with Stephen J. Akard, a trusted ally of Vice President Pence and the diplomat who directs the Office of Foreign Missions. A congressional official familiar with the matter told The Washington Post Sunday that Linick had been investigating allegations that a staffer for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was performing domestic errands and chores such as handling dry cleaning, walking the family dog and making restaurant reservations. Democrats have launched an investigation into Linick’s ouster.
Grassley, a longtime champion of the independence of inspectors general, initially issued a tepid response to Linick’s firing, saying in a statement Saturday that Trump should further justify his decision beyond citing “a general lack of confidence.”
In his letter to Trump Monday, Grassley went further, arguing that Trump’s claim that he lost confidence in Linick “is not sufficient” to fulfill the requirements of the 2008 Inspector General Reform Act.
Grassley also noted that he and other senators “still have received no official response” to their concerns about the president’s recent firing of the intelligence community’s inspector general, Michael Atkinson.
“Inspectors General help ensure transparency and accountability, both of which are critical for taxpayers to have confidence in their government,” Grassley said in the letter. “They should be free from partisan political interference, from either the Executive or Legislative branch.”
He called on Trump to provide a “detailed reasoning” for Linick’s removal by June 1 and a written response to his and other senators’ concerns about Atkinson “as soon as possible.”
“I want to work with you to ensure that the enemy here is wasteful government spending, not the government watchdogs charged with protecting the taxpayer,” Grassley said.
Philip Rucker contributed to this report.