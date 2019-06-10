Former secretary of state John F. Kerry said Monday that he was “delighted” that Joe Biden entered the Democratic presidential race and that he had given some consideration to running himself before the former vice president decided to launch a bid.

“I was giving it thought at a time when Joe Biden had not made up his mind,” Kerry, the 2004 Democratic presidential nominee, told Sky News. “I’m delighted he’s in the race. He and I are old friends. We’ve been deeply involved in these issues together. We’ll see where things go. But I’m hopeful that we’re going to wind up with a nominee who will resoundingly be able to help lead our country in a better direction.”

Kerry, 75, and Biden, 76, served together in the U.S. Senate, representing Massachusetts and Delaware respectively.

[Trump says John F. Kerry ‘should be prosecuted’ for meetings with Iranian officials]

Although Kerry stopped short of endorsing Biden, his comments raise the prospect that he will support the former vice president over Elizabeth Warren, a senator from his home state.

Kerry spoke to Sky News while appearing at the Our Ocean Wealth summit in Cork, Ireland.

During an appearance in November at Harvard’s Institute of Politics, Kerry left open the possibility of running in 2020, saying, “I’m not taking anything off the table.”

At the time, he said he would be willing to support another candidate if he thought that person could win and address issues he cares about. “But . . . I don’t see the person yet that I’m prepared to say that about,” Kerry added.