Klobuchar, who sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, also urged Americans not to put off routine health screenings, noting that “doctors are seeing patients who are being treated for more serious conditions that could have been caught earlier.”
“It’s easy to put off health screenings, just like I did,” Klobuchar said. “But I hope my experience is a reminder for everyone of the value of routine health checkups, exams, and follow-through. I am so fortunate to have caught the cancer at an early enough stage and to not need chemotherapy or other extensive treatments, which unfortunately is not the case for so many others.”
Klobuchar thanked her doctors, friends and family for their support during her surgery and radiation treatment, which she noted coincided with the illness and death of her father, Jim, a well-known journalist in Minneapolis.
“Their support allowed me to continue my work with my colleagues on major pandemic and economic legislation, as well as chairing the joint Senate January 6 investigation and the For the People hearings while undergoing cancer treatment,” she said.