Campaign manager Justin Buoen said late Wednesday the campaign had its best day of online fundraising, surpassing the day she launched her bid in February.

The money is a significant haul for Klobuchar, who raised just under $5 million between July and September. It comes at a critical time, as Klobuchar works to improve her polling numbers to meet requirements to participate in the November debate.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD