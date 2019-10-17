The newspaper said Suber has a history of making anti-Semitic and racist comments on The UNZ Review, a website with white nationalist and anti-Semitic content.
Kobach called Suber’s views “abhorrent” and repudiated them. His campaign said Suber ran errands and did other small tasks.
Suber suggested some of his posts “might be humor.”
Information from: The Kansas City Star
