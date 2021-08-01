Beau Biden worked in Kosovo after the 1998-1999 war with the military forces and also with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. He died in 2015 of brain cancer at 46.
“That’s why he was so committed to working with the people of Kosovo to make sure that war crimes were thoroughly investigated and professionally prosecuted,” said Biden.
Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a decade after a 1998-1999 war with Serb forces. The war ended after a 78-day NATO air campaign drove Serb troops out and a peacekeeping force moved in.
Most Western nations have recognized Kosovo, but Serbia and its allies Russia and China do not. Tensions over Kosovo remain a source of volatility in the Balkans.
