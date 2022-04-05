Serb forces surrounded the village, gathered all the men and executed them, then tried to hide their corpses. Only three of them managed to escape.

Seven of those killed in Rezalle were returned last September from a mass grave in Kizevac, Serbia.

Story continues below advertisement

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti said Serbia’s genocide is known worldwide and called on justice authorities to hold accountable and to punish the “responsible persons and decision-makers and executors.”

Advertisement

“That massacre is a testimony of Serbia’s genocide in Kosovo,” said Kurti.

A bloody 1998-1999 conflict between Serbia and ethnic Albanian separatists in Kosovo, then a Serbian province, left more than 12,000 dead and about 1,600 people still missing. NATO’s intervention in the form of a bombing campaign on Serbia ended the war.

Kosovar Speaker Glauk Konjufca called on Serbia to hand over the remains of hundreds of other slain ethnic Albanians who are “kept hidden in military polygons.”

“We shall not stop until Serbia is held accountable for the committed genocide and all the criminals of the Rezalle massacre and other massacres in Kosovo are punished,” said Konjufca.