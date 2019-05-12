“Both sides will pay in these things,” National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said Sunday in an interview about U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports. (Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow acknowledged Sunday that American consumers end up paying for the administration’s tariffs on Chinese imports, contradicting President Trump’s repeated claim that the Chinese foot the bill.

In an appearance on “Fox News Sunday” two days after U.S.-China trade talks ended with no news of a deal, Kudlow was asked by host Chris Wallace about Trump’s claim.

“It’s not China that pays tariffs,” Wallace said. “It’s the American importers, the American companies that pay what, in effect, is a tax increase and oftentimes passes it on to U.S. consumers.”

“Fair enough,” Kudlow replied. “In fact, both sides will pay. Both sides will pay in these things.”

Pressed again by Wallace, Kudlow acknowledged that China does not actually “pay” the tariffs.

“No, but the Chinese will suffer GDP losses and so forth with respect to a diminishing export market,” he said.

Kudlow added that “both sides will suffer on this.”

The latest round of trade talks ended Friday with no announcement of an agreement. This followed tweets from Trump defending his decision to more than double tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

“Talks with China continue in a very congenial manner - there is absolutely no need to rush - as Tariffs are NOW being paid to the United States by China of 25% on 250 Billion Dollars worth of goods & products,” Trump tweeted. “These massive payments go directly to the Treasury of the U.S.”

He also claimed that tariffs will “bring in FAR MORE wealth to our Country than even a phenomenal deal of the traditional kind.”

And Saturday, Trump suggested that the United States was “collecting” tariffs from China.

“Would be wise for them to act now, but love collecting BIG TARIFFS!” Trump said in a tweet.

On Sunday, both Republicans and Democrats criticized Trump’s handling of the China trade talks.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), an ally of Trump, said on ABC News’s “This Week” that he is worried about the effect the tariffs will have on the U.S. economy.

Paul told host George Stephanopoulos that he is “very concerned” that Trump may enact permanent tariffs that will wind up hurting U.S. consumers, farmers and manufacturers.

“I know of a big company that told me that the tax cuts specifically helped them but that the tariffs are almost equal in punishing them,” Paul said, referring to the Republican-led tax overhaul passed in 2017. “The farmers in Kentucky are concerned about the tariffs, and I’ve talked to the administration about this. . . . The longer we’re involved in a tariff battle or a trade war, the better chance there is that we could actually enter into a recession because of it.”

In an appearance on CBS News’s “Face the Nation,” Henry M. Paulson Jr., who was treasury secretary under President George W. Bush, said that although “we don’t have many good tools” to put economic pressure on China, tariffs are not an ideal choice.

“They’re a tax on the American consumer,” said Paulson, who is chairman of the Paulson Institute and a former chief executive of Goldman Sachs. He added: “Will it hurt us? If this persists too long, it will. There’ll be a cost to it.”

Paulson said he would “prefer the tactic of working with our allies to put pressure” but described that approach as imperfect, as well, because U.S. allies are often risk-averse when it comes to dealing with China.

And Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), a 2020 presidential candidate, said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the Trump administration has “failed to understand that we are stronger when we work with our allies on every issue, China included.”

“This president seems to believe and has a preference for conducting trade policy, economic policy, foreign policy by tweet,” Harris said. “And that’s irresponsible.”

Taylor Telford contributed to this report.