Kurson, who works in the cryptocurrency industry, was once the editor of a Kushner-owned newspaper, The New York Observer.
Kurson’s lawyer, Marc Mukasey, said in a statement: “The conduct alleged is hardly worthy of a federal criminal prosecution. Ken will get past it.”
Kurson was released on $100,000 bond at his initial court appearance on Friday in a virtual hearing before a judge in federal court in Brooklyn.
The investigation arose from a background check after the Trump administration offered Kurson a seat in 2018 on the board of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
