Ustaoglu said the threat wasn’t specific to the flight that landed in Trabzon. Still, the plane was diverted to Trabzon as a precaution in line with international aviation regulations. It would resume its journey once the baggage is checked, he added.
In Kuwait, Jazeera Airways said it had received “a communication indicating a potential security situation.”
“This communication was evaluated and deemed to be not credible,” the company said on Twitter, adding that “all flights have been provided with additional screening measures as a precaution.”