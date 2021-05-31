The general manager, in his second season at La Scala, also announced that the theater had remapped the seating plan, lowering prices on less popular orchestra seats that had been sold at a premium even though they didn’t share the same visibility of others in the same category. He also is adding six family boxes at each performance with lower-price tickets to children under 18 to encourage family attendance, beyond the theater’s already established program of operas and ballets for younger viewers.