Lara Trump, President Trump’s daughter-in-law and a senior adviser to his reelection campaign, said Thursday that German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s decision to admit refugees was “one of the worst things that ever happened to Germany.”

In an appearance on Fox Business Network on Thursday morning, Lara Trump was asked by host Stuart Varney about the wave of migrants who have made their way to Germany in recent years. In 2015, the German chancellor welcomed more than 1 million migrants to the country, many of them fleeing war and poverty.

“Angela Merkel let them in. Open borders. Let them in. Catastrophic,” Varney said.

Trump replied that the move “was the downfall of Germany.”

“It was one of the worst things that ever happened to Germany,” she said. “This president knows that. He’s trying to prevent that from happening here.”

The president has previously argued that the influx of migrants into Europe has thrown the continent into chaos — despite evidence to the contrary.

“For those who want and advocate for illegal immigration, just take a good look at what has happened to Europe over the last 5 years!” he tweeted last year. “A total mess! They only wish they had that decision to make over again.”

In another tweet last year, he argued that it was a “big mistake” for Germany and other European countries to have let in people who “have so strongly and violently changed their culture!”

Reported crime was down 10 percent in Germany in 2017, according to government statistics, the lowest figure since 1992.

Adam Taylor contributed to this report.