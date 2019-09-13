Lara Trump appears at a Women for Trump campaign rally in Prussia, Pa., in July. (Matt Rourke)

Lara Trump, President Trump’s daughter-in-law and senior adviser to his reelection campaign, on Friday dismissed recent polls showing Trump trailing multiple Democratic candidates, suggesting voters are reluctant to tell pollsters they support the president.

“This is the same thing we saw in 2016,” Trump said during an appearance on Fox News. “The polls have never accurately reflected how people feel about this president, especially now. I think people are more afraid now to voice their support for President Trump than they were when he was just a candidate in 2016.”

She did not elaborate on — and was not asked — why she thinks voters are fearful of voicing their support.

[President Trump trails potential Democratic challengers in 2020 test]

A Washington Post-ABC News survey released this week showed Trump trailing four Democratic candidates in hypothetical general-election matchups: former vice president Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Sen. Kamala D. Harris (Calif.). Against South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Trump was numerically behind, but the gap was within the range of sampling error.

The gap against Biden was the largest, with the former vice president leading Trump 55 percent to 40 percent.

“We don’t put a lot of weight in those kind of polls,” said Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump. She noted that most polls showed Democrat Hillary Clinton with a lead nationally before the 2016 election.

President Trump has suggested a more nefarious reason for polls showing him trailing Democrats. In tweets after the Post-ABC poll was released, he accused the media without evidence of putting out false polls “to build up their Democrat partners.”

During her Fox appearance, Lara Trump said the Trump campaign was not impressed by any of the 10 Democrats who appeared on the debate stage in Houston on Tuesday night.

“I really didn’t see anyone that worries us at the Trump campaign,” she said.