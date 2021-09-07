Elder has denied or ignored most of the criticism, and none of it has had an impact on his support. An average of polls by FiveThirtyEight shows Elder at 24 percent, 14 points higher than the next candidate. He is relentlessly on message, wrapping the same facts into every speech, like the average price of a home in the state ($800,000) and the proportion of jobs recovered from the pandemic (one-half) — all reversible, he insists, if Newsom goes.