U.S. officials say they’ve preached to the private sector about hardening cybersecurity defenses, worked to disrupt channels for ransomware payments and scored a success last month with the recovery of most of a multimillion-dollar payment made by a fuel pipeline company. But they’ve been cautious about carrying out retaliatory offensive cyber actions for fear it could quickly spiral into a greater crisis. There are also practical limits to what the U.S. can do to thwart Russian cyber gangs.