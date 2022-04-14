Laura Neuman decides not to run for governor of Maryland

Neuman, who spent most of her career as a tech entrepreneur, was the only woman running in the crowded Democratic primary.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Former Anne Arundel County Executive Laura Neuman announced Thursday she has decided not to run for governor and is endorsing Comptroller Peter Franchot in the Democratic primary.

Neuman, a former Republican who later changed her party affiliation, says Franchot has been a life-long advocate for working families, from fighting for better infrastructure and educational outcomes in schools, to being a champion for minority and women-owned businesses.