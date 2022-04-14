Laura Neuman decides not to run for governor of Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Former Anne Arundel County Executive Laura Neuman announced Thursday she has decided not to run for governor and is endorsing Comptroller Peter Franchot in the Democratic primary.
Neuman, a former Republican who later changed her party affiliation, says Franchot has been a life-long advocate for working families, from fighting for better infrastructure and educational outcomes in schools, to being a champion for minority and women-owned businesses.
The candidate filing deadline is 9 p.m. Friday. The primary is July 19.