By Associated Press April 13, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDTWASHINGTON — Lawmaker: Trump administration seeks delay in 2020 census deadlines, including data for setting congressional districts.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.0 CommentsADADCoronavirus UpdatesFollow the latest on the outbreak with our newsletter every weekday. All stories in the newsletter are free to access.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy