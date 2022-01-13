The resolution approved by lawmakers asks the Supreme Court, among other things, whether “reasonable cause” could include an indictment, and whether the authority to remove a public official implies that there also is authority to take a lesser action, such as suspension. Lawmakers also want to know whether they would be required to conduct a hearing by one or both chambers before voting on asking the governor to remove a public official, and whether that official could attend any such hearing and offer evidence and testimony in his or her defense.