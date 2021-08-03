As someone who voted for the 2001 action on Afghanistan after the 9/11 strikes, “I can safely say we never could have imagined it being used as a justification for airstrikes in Somalia ... or against groups that did not even exist at the time,” said Sen. Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat and chairman of the committee. He said it was time for an “honest conversation” on the current balance of presidential and congressional authority for deciding on military action. Biden also voted for the Afghanistan resolution, which passed with no opposition in the Senate.