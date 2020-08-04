That means close to 30 million people who have lost unemployment benefits in the past week could have to wait much longer for any relief. The White House and lawmakers are struggling to resolve the significant gulf that remained between the Democrats’ starting, $3.4 trillion offer, and a GOP package that did not have unified support of the Senate Republican Conference.

Mnuchin and Meadows, leaving a lunch with GOP senators, said they were preparing to present House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) with a new proposal on a broad-ranging relief package to cope with the economic and public health fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

But inside the GOP lunch, the two officials told Senate Republicans that Trump was prepared to enact some sort of executive order on pandemic relief, and no senators raised any objections to that plan, according to people briefed on the meeting. Meadows and Mnuchin emphasized to senators what they said publicly: That the two sides were far apart from an agreement.

White House officials eager to break the logjam have stepped up their talk in recent days of Trump acting unilaterally on key administration priorities, including the expiration of unemployment benefits and a moratorium on evictions.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is looking at taking money already approved by Congress and redirecting it for federal unemployment benefits, according to three people aware of internal administration deliberations granted anonymity to discuss the private matter. The White House counsel’s office is assisting Meadows in the review of the legality of the repurposing of some of these funds, two of the people said. The president has said publicly he is exploring the matter.

But the strategy faces significantly obstacles, including the fact that some senior administration officials have already publicly dismissed it. Larry Kudlow, the president’s top economic adviser, told Fox Business on Tuesday of addressing the lapsed unemployment benefits: “I don’t think that can be done administratively. I think that requires an act of Congress.”

Budget experts say biggest legal barrier would likely be the Antideficiency Act, a law that may make moving unemployment funds around against the law.

Other people in close communication with the Trump administration say the idea is being studied in large measure to give the president greater leverage in negotiations with congressional Democrats as talks drag on longer than expected. The White House believes floating unilateral actions on unemployment benefits may give Democrats more of an incentive to bargain, this person said.

“This is a leverage play. That is the key thing here to understand,” said one person briefed on White House policy granted anonymity to discuss private conversations. “The president feels like from a deal-making perspective that Pelosi has the leverage, and this is how they’re trying to rectify it.”

Mnuchin and Meadows told reporters Tuesday that they are still trying to broker some sort of deal with Democrats, but progress appeared minimal.

“If the Democrats are serious on negotiating, we can do a deal quickly,” Mnuchin told reporters. Meadows, added that “we’re a long ways away from – from striking any kind of a deal.”

The impasse continued days after a federal supplement to unemployment insurance expired for close to 30 million Americans while the number of infections and deaths caused by the novel coronavirus continued to climb in the United States.

GOP senators acknowledging the sheer inadequacy of returning to their home states without relief for their beleaguered constituents.

“How do you think it looks for us to be back home when this is unresolved?” said Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), who is running for reelection this November. “This is the most important thing we need to be doing.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who has largely removed himself from direct negotiations, indicated to Republican senators inside the lunch that the Senate will remain in session next week if administration officials do not reach an agreement with Democrats this week.

“Real people are sitting back home and wondering, why all the Kabuki games, why can’t we just do it?” said Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.).

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), a member of GOP leadership who help draft provisions related to education and health funding in the Senate Republican proposal, said there are multiple areas of agreement with Democrats where negotiations could bear fruit.

“I think on testing, we're close. On schools, in reality, we would be close if they wanted to be close. On child care. Hopefully on vaccine," Blunt said.

He added that there were some issues — such as aid to state and local governments — where the parties remained far apart.