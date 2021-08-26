The hearing comes as DeSantis threatened two districts, Broward and Alachua, and their boards with more drastic but unspecified punishments if they don’t revoke their mandates. The districts, which cover Fort Lauderdale and Gainesville, have said they will not back down. The state has already threatened to withhold funding equal to the two district’s school board salaries, an amount that would be less than 1% of the districts’ budgets.