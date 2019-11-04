WASHINGTON — A Soviet-born associate of Rudy Giuliani charged with federal campaign finances is now prepared to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry involving President Donald Trump, reversing course from an earlier position, his attorney said Monday.

Lev Parnas, accused of using foreign money to make illegal campaign contributions while lobbying U.S. politicians to oust the country’s ambassador to Ukraine, is willing to comply with a subpoena from impeachment investigators. Parnas and Igor Fruman, another Giuliani associate, were arrested at an airport last month while trying to leave the country with one-way tickets.