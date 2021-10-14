He said he opposed abortion but wouldn’t speculate on how he’d vote if action taken by the U.S. Supreme Court compelled the Senate to consider codifying Roe v. Wade, which Cortez Masto supports. Despite attacking Big Tech, he wouldn’t say whether he supported repealing Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which provides social media companies immunity over user-generated content. Efforts to change the law have won support from Democrats concerned it enables the spread of misinformation and from Republicans who blame it for allowing censorship on social media.