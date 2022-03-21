In January the center-right Democratic Party supporters clashed with each other as they tried to storm their party headquarters.

Basha followed Berisha in the post when the latter resigned in 2013 after losing the parliamentary election.

Earlier this month, the divided Democrats lost overwhelmingly in early elections in six municipalities. It was Basha’s latest loss in the nine years he has led the Democrats.

Basha’s move against Berisha followed an intervention in May by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who designated Berisha and his close family members as persona non grata for “corrupt acts that undermined democracy in Albania” during Berisha’s 2005-2013 tenure as prime minister.