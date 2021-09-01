“Lukashenko is getting drawn into a military confrontation with the West and is trading in sovereignty, but his legitimacy is dubious and we won’t recognize any documents or treaties that would give up or limit Belarus’ sovereignty,” Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the main opposition challenger in the August 2020 election, told The Associated Press in a telephone interview. “Any agreements with Russia that would deprive us of an independent future will be reviewed.”