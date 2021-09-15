A senior administration official described Friday’s session as a chance for international leaders in the Major Economies Forum — a climate-focused body started by President Barack Obama and revived by Biden — to talk over specific actions to cut emissions and to help finance emissions cuts by less wealthy countries.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to brief reporters, gave no details on which world leaders would take part Friday.
The intensifying global consultations on cutting emissions come as Biden himself is still pushing to get significant investment in climate-friendly measures like charging stations for electric vehicles past Republicans and some skeptical Democrats in Congress.
The international push to ratchet up the world’s efforts to curb worsening climate change was given fresh impetus by a spate of new science reports out of the United Nations showing an increasingly grim outlook.
Friday’s session will be followed by another closed-door session of 35 to 40 world leaders. It’s to be hosted Monday morning by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
____
Knickmeyer reported from Oklahoma City.