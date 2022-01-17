Sánchez greeted Scholz at the stairs of the Moncloa Palace in the outskirts of Madrid, which hosts the Spanish prime minister’s office and residence. The two were expected to hold talks over lunch before holding a joint press conference.
The meeting with Sánchez, a fellow member of the European Socialists’ group, marks Scholz’s first foreign trip this year, after visits to Paris, Brussels and Rome since taking office.
The talks were expected to center around ways to strengthen social democratic policies in the EU as countries try to launch economic recoveries after the sharp losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Mounting tensions along Ukraine’s border with Russia was also expected to be high on the agenda.
Madrid in June is hosting a major conference of the North Atlantic Treaty, or NATO, in which members of the defense alliance are expected to introduce new strategic guidelines.