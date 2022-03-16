They went ahead with the hours-long train trip despite worries within the EU about the security risks of traveling within a war zone.

Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller said Wednesday morning that they had returned safely to Poland.

Officials hadn’t given details about their schedule for security reasons.

The long journey overland by train to Kyiv and back was undertaken by Prime Ministers Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland, Petr Fiala of the Czech Republic and Janez Jansa of Slovenia. They were joined by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who is a deputy prime minister and conservative ruling party leader and in Poland’s unusual political arrangement the country’s most powerful leader.

