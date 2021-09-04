A further complication: Purdue pleaded guilty last year to federal criminal offenses, agreeing to a $2 billion forfeiture. Under their plea deal, the company has to pay only $225 million of that to the federal government as long as it settles its other opioid lawsuits and uses proceeds to fight the crisis. If the bankruptcy settlement is upended, Purdue would have to pay the federal government another $1.7 billion — and that would leave far less money to divide between the states, local governments and opioid victims.