Legislator hospitalized after brawl in Turkey's parliament

ANKARA, Turkey — An opposition legislator in Tuesday was hospitalized Tuesday following a brawl that broke out in the country’s parliament during a tense debate over next year’s budget.
At least one legislator was knocked to the ground, video images showed.
The private DHA news agency said Huseyin Ors, a lawmaker from the opposition Good Party, was punched in the face.
A lawmaker who is a doctor by training tended to Ors, who was then taken to a hospital by ambulance, DHA reported. Ors suffers from heart problems and was placed under emergency care as a precaution.
Fighting is a frequent occurrence in Turkey’s parliament. It was not immediately known what caused Tuesday’s brawl, but tensions are running high ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for June.