Jurisdictions in western Maryland and on the Eastern Shore also saw some population decline. In western Maryland, Allegany County’s population dropped by about 9%, from 75,087 to 68,106, and Garrett County’s population dropped by about 4%, from 30,097 to 28,806. On the Eastern Shore, Kent County lost about 5% of its population, with numbers there dropping from 20,197 to 19,198. Somerset County’s population declined by about 7%, slipping from 26,470 to 24,620.