If there were questions about how Biden would resolve the tension between his pledges to seek bipartisan cooperation and his commitment to a $1.9 trillion package, he answered them Friday. Continuing an administration-wide communications offensive, the president drew clear lines he would not cross and offered unequivocal language that what Republicans are proposing as a counter is not big enough to deal with the problems he sees.

Biden has absorbed lessons from his time as vice president to Barack Obama. The first, applied to the recovery package approved early in Obama’s administration, is to get as much money for economic relief and recovery right away, rather than assuming there will be political will later if the initial effort proves inadequate. The second, the result of the long battle over the Affordable Care Act, is that negotiations even with sympathetic members of the opposition party can drag on without producing compromise or political consensus.

No one should have expected that Biden would be able to overcome the country’s political divisions or the ill will among lawmakers on Capitol Hill with one inauguration speech or even during the first months of his presidency. Nor should anyone assume that Biden is disingenuous in his desire to seek a less confrontational, less fractious political and legislative environment. Divisions are so long standing and so deeply embedded that even small steps toward real change will be difficult.

Republicans are dealing with their own problems, as witnessed by the uproar over whether to strip Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) of her committee posts (Republicans wouldn’t decide; Democrats then acted), the vote among GOP makers over whether to knock Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) out of the leadership (they didn’t, but 61 Republicans voted to do so) and the pending impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump that will further highlight the hold Trump still has over the party.

Republicans also are eyeing the 2022 midterm elections, hoping that historical trends (new administrations generally lose seats in the first midterm after a presidential election), the narrow Democratic margin in the House and the 50-50 Democrat-Republican split in the Senate provide them with the opportunity to retake power in one or both chambers.

A sluggish recovery from the 2008-2009 recession, the unpopularity of the Affordable Care Act and united Republican opposition to Obama’s agenda produced a massive swing in the House in the 2010 midterm election. Republicans can envision some of those conditions shaping the 2022 elections and they need only a fraction of those gains to become the majority party again. And policy differences are real. Cooperation with Biden will not come easily for many Republicans in the House and Senate.

Biden had a cordial, if not overly constructive, Oval Office meeting with a group of Senate Republicans. That is different, at least in tone, from the meetings that took place between Trump and congressional Democrats during the past four years. But the GOP lawmakers’ $618 billion alternative was far short of a proposal upon which to bargain, as Biden made clear on Friday. “They’re just not willing to go as far as I think we have to go,” he said.

The Biden White House has consistently said the president is open to modifications in his package and talks over details will continue. The president reiterated that he will not budge on the size of the checks he wants sent to eligible Americans, holding firm to $1,400, which when combined with the $600 per person that was approved at the end of the last Congress, would top out at $2,000, as the Democrats have promised. But administration officials have signaled that they are prepared to make those payments more targeted to the neediest Americans and eliminate some with higher incomes.

Biden’s declaration of intent to move ahead came after action on a budget bill in both the House and Senate that will allow the administration’s package to be passed on a simple majority vote rather than the 60 votes normally needed. Democrats and Republicans have used this tool in the past to push through legislative priorities that do not enjoy wide, bipartisan support. There are political costs to legislating that way, as both sides know.

Friday’s jobs report provided another spur for the administration to stick to the major outlines of Biden’s proposal. The economy added just 49,000 jobs in January, a sign that it remains in a sluggish recovery. The country is still down about 10 million jobs from pre-pandemic levels. Stock markets continue to rise, but that underscores only that the pandemic has created an even more unequal economy. Those in lower-income families, including many workers who are on the front lines of keeping vital services available, are bearing the brunt of the financial pain.

While the Biden plan enjoys some support from conservative economists, it has run into head winds from Lawrence H. Summers, who was director of Obama’s National Economic Council and who earlier served as treasury secretary in the Clinton administration.

Summers, writing in The Washington Post, warned of the possible inflationary effects of the $1.9 trillion package. He cited the risk of “inflationary pressures of a kind we have not seen in a generation.” He also said the hefty package could hinder efforts to enact legislation for an infrastructure program, renewable energy initiatives or education investments.

“Is the thinking that deficits can prudently be expanded longer and further?” Summers wrote. “Or that new revenue will be raised? If so, will this be politically feasible?”

Liberals have pushed back against Summers, and among Democratic lawmakers there is less appetite for trying to work with Republicans than Biden has expressed.

Biden has said he will outline an economic plan that addresses some of the areas cited by Summers — what the president has termed the “build back better” program — in the coming weeks. But that program has a longer time horizon. The immediate issue is dealing with the pandemic.

Biden directly referenced the experience of 2009, when the Obama administration won support for a package of about $800 billion. “It was a big recovery package . . . but it wasn’t enough,” he said. “It wasn’t quite big enough. It stemmed the crisis, but the recovery could have been faster and even bigger. Today, we need an answer that meets the challenge of this crisis, not one that falls short.”

The final shape and cost of Biden’s plan are still in the negotiation stage, and it’s still possible if not likely that the $1.9 trillion figure will shrink. But the package is on a fast track toward passage. Biden might incorporate some Republican ideas and still not gain a single Republican vote on the whole package. He can continue to try to chip away at lowering political temperatures and creating a more hospitable environment for legislating, though that depends as much on Republicans as on the president.

On Friday he made his priorities clear. Noting that he has told lawmakers from both parties that his preference is to find a way to work together on a relief package, he said: “But if I have to choose between getting help right now to Americans who are hurting so badly and getting bogged down in a lengthy negotiation . . . that’s an easy choice. I’m going to help the American people who are hurting now.”