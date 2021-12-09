James’s announcement came on the same day as reports that she is seeking to depose former president Donald Trump early next year as part of her investigation into potential fraud inside the Trump Organization.
James has requested to take Trump’s testimony on Jan. 7 at her New York office as part of a civil investigation into whether his company committed financial fraud in the valuations of properties to different entities, people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post.
James launched her gubernatorial bid in October and was the highest-profile candidate to challenge Gov. Kathy Hochul in what is likely to be a fiercely contested Democratic primary. Last month, Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-N.Y.), a three-term congressman who represents Long Island and a small section of Queens, announced he also is running for governor.
Jumaane Williams, New York City’s public advocate, is a candidate in the Democratic primary, as well. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, whose term ends this year, is flirting with the idea of a gubernatorial run.
During her tenure as attorney general, James has sued the National Rifle Association and led investigations into Trump and former governor Andrew M. Cuomo (D).
Recent polls had shown Hochul with a wide lead over James and other candidates in the Democratic primary, although a large swath of voters remained undecided.
Josh Dawsey, Mariana Alfaro and Amy B Wang contributed to this report.