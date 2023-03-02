Kenya's president criticizes court ruling on LGBTQ group

NAIROBI, Kenya — President William Ruto of Kenya criticized a recent Supreme Court ruling that allows an activist to register an LGBTQ rights organization, reiterating Thursday that the country’s stance on same-sex marriage remained unchanged.
Ruto said the government respects the Supreme Court’s 3-2 decision ruling but that “our culture and religion does not allow same-sex marriages.”
“It is not possible for our country Kenya to allow same-sex marriages. … It will happen in other countries but not in Kenya,” he added.
The Supreme Court majority noted in its decision that same-sex marriages are illegal in Kenya.
Kenya’s penal code also criminalizes intimate relations between people of the same sex. Efforts by activists to get the court to scrap the colonial-era law have not succeeded.
An anti-LGBTQ group in the coastal city of Mombasa this week protested the Supreme Court’s decision allowing a NGO focused on LGBTQ rights.
Kenya is largely a conservative and religious country. Ruto encouraged religious leaders Thursday to ramp up education to promote what he referred to as traditional values.