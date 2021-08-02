A White House official with knowledge of the situation said Biden has in fact spent considerable time selling the social programs package, traveling the country to stress its importance, with officials planning to do more. The bipartisan bill has attracted more headlines recently because it came up first on the Senate’s legislative calendar, the official said, noting that in August, Harris, first lady Jill Biden, second gentleman Doug Emhoff and other officials will fan out across the country to promote the second part of the plan.