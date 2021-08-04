The sequence of events this week was strikingly similar to a lengthier standoff with the White House this spring over refugee policy. In that dispute, Biden backtracked from his pledge to lift the cap on the number of refugees who can enter the country each year, opting to leave the limit where the Trump administration had set it. This angered liberals and refugee advocates, who kept pressing him to live up to his initial promise. Eventually, Biden raised the cap, and the most vocal activists and lawmakers attributed the shift to their relentless pressure.