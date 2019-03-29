Linda McMahon, a former professional wrestling executive and leading donor to President Trump’s campaign and former charity, is planning to resign as administrator of the Small Business Administration, a senior administration official confirmed Friday.

McMahon is expected to appear with Trump on Friday afternoon at an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., where the president will praise her tenure leading an agency that facilities loans and otherwise serves as an advocate for the nation’s small businesses, said the official, who requested anonymity to discuss a personnel move.

While she is leaving the Trump administration, McMahon, 70, is expected to play a role in Trump’s 2020 reelection bid, the official said. Her departure was first reported by Politico.

Trump is longtime friends with McMahon and her husband, Vince McMahon, whose company, World Wrestling Entertainment, made a fortune staging pro-wrestling extravaganzas. Trump famously appeared in his 2007 “Battle of the Billionaires” fight at WrestleMania, in which he slammed Vince McMahon to the floor and later shaved his head.

Between 2007 and 2009, the McMahons gave $5 million to Trump’s now-defunct charitable foundation. Linda McMahon, a co-founder of WWE, contributed $7.5 million to back Trump’s 2016 White House run.