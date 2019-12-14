Graham, a staunch defender of the president, made these comments overseas during an interview with CNN International at the Doha Forum in Qatar.

“I think impeachment is going to end quickly in the Senate. I would prefer it to end as quickly as possible,” Graham said. “Use the record that was assembled in the House to pass impeachment articles as your trial record.”

Graham dismissed the notion that it was inappropriate for him to share those thoughts given his purported role as a juror in a Senate trial.

“Well, I must think so, because I’m doing it,” he said.

“I am trying to give a pretty clear signal I have made up my mind. I’m not trying to pretend to be a fair juror here,” Graham added.

Graham’s comments come on the heels of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) disclosing that he intends to work in concert with the Trump legal team on how a Senate trial will work.

Many senators have refused to weigh in on the merits of the Trump impeachment case, citing their future role as impartial jurors. When asked to react to McConnell’s plans to take his cues from the White House counsel, spokespeople for GOP Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Sen. Cory Gardner (Colo.), Marthy McSally (Ariz.) and Mitt Romney (Utah) never responded.

On Saturday, a clip of Graham during the impeachment of President Bill Clinton made the rounds on social media, showing the then-congressman make an appeal to his colleagues to rush through the process or make a judgment before it’s over.

“I have a duty far greater than just getting to the next election,” Graham said then. “Members of the Senate have said. ‘I understand everything there is about this case and I wont vote to impeach.’ Please allow the facts to do the talking. Don’t decide the case before the case’s end.”

