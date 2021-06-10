“We are almost full. We need a tent camp to take the foreigners. The new camp will be able to house up to 350 people,” said Aleksandras Kislovas, head of the Lithuanian immigration authority’s local office near the southern border with Belarus.
Some 300 refugees, mainly from Iraq, Syria, Iran and Russia have entered from Belarus during the first half of year, according to statistics by the State Border Guard Service. That is several times higher than in previous years.
The tents would be used to accommodate single persons while families would be housed in regular buildings, Kislovas said.
