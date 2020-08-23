The message Sunday was similar: The people of Belarus deserve elections that are free, fair and democratic.
“Thirty years ago, Lithuania broke its shackles of oppression, showing the world that we are free and, first of all, free in our spirit. Today, the time has come for our Belarusian brothers to say the dear word ‘freedom,’” Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said.
He was one of many prominent Lithuanians who joined the event, along with former presidents Valdas Adamkus and Dalia Grybauskaite, diplomats and military officers from dozens of countries.
