Congress has left town for Thanksgiving recess but developments in the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry about President Trump are expected to continue this week, both in court and on Capitol Hill.

A federal judge has said she will rule by the end of the day on whether former White House counsel Donald McGahn must testify before Congress. House investigators could release transcripts of two more witnesses deposed behind closed doors. And the House Intelligence Committee is pulling together a report on what was gleaned from public testimony to send to the Judiciary Committee ahead the drafting of articles of impeachment.

Democrats are seeking to build a case that Trump leveraged military assistance and an Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in exchange for investigations of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden and a debunked theory alleging Ukrainian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

●White House review turns up emails showing extensive effort to justify Trump’s decision to block Ukraine military aid.

●House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) says Democrats will press forward despite lack of testimony from key impeachment witnesses

●Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) denies allegation he met with top Ukrainian prosecutor about Bidens.

AD
AD
AD
AD
AD
AD
AD
AD
AD
AD
AD
AD