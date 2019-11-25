Democrats are seeking to build a case that Trump leveraged military assistance and an Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in exchange for investigations of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden and a debunked theory alleging Ukrainian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
●White House review turns up emails showing extensive effort to justify Trump’s decision to block Ukraine military aid.
●House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) says Democrats will press forward despite lack of testimony from key impeachment witnesses
●Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) denies allegation he met with top Ukrainian prosecutor about Bidens.
Who’s involved in the impeachment inquiry | Key documents related to the inquiry | What’s next in the inquiry
Ruling expect on whether McGahn must testify before Congress
A federal judge has said she intends to rule no later than the end of the day Monday on whether McGahn must testify under subpoena to Congress.
U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of Washington entered an order last week about her deadline intent “absent unforeseen circumstances,” shortly after a filing from House General Counsel Douglas N. Letter arguing impeachment hearings before the House Intelligence Committee are grounds for urgency.
House Democrats are debating whether articles of impeachment should include obstruction of justice allegations against Trump detailed in the special counsel report by Robert S. Mueller III.
House Democrats call McGahn, a key figure in Mueller’s investigation, one of the most important witnesses of possible obstruction of justice by Trump. McGahn’s statements are mentioned more than 160 times in the 448-page final report prepared in the special counsel’s probe of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.
A ruling on whether McGahn must testify could have implications for other current and former White House officials who so far have resisted appearing before Congress.
Read more about the potential implications in Monday morning’s edition of “Power Up” here.
Trump quotes lawyer calling inquiry ‘unfair’
Trump returned to Twitter on Monday morning as part of a continuing effort to cast the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry as unfair.
In his first tweet of the day, he quoted lawyer Sam Dewey, a frequent cable news commentator.
“President Trump is facing a process which is unprecedented for its unfairness,” Trump quoted Dewey as saying.
RNC chairwoman claims Democrats’ case is ‘dead’
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel went on Twitter early Monday to argue that the Democrats’ case against Trump is dead.
In a tweet, McDaniel pointed to past comments from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) about what it would take to impeach the president
“Pelosi herself said impeachment must be ‘compelling,’ ‘overwhelming,’ and ‘bipartisan,’” McDaniel wrote. “After 2 weeks of sham hearings, the Democrats’ case against @realDonaldTrump is dead — and the only thing that’s ‘bipartisan’ is the opposition to their entire charade.”
More transcripts could be released Monday
Though the public hearings are over — at least for now — House investigators could release transcripts as early as Monday of two closed-door depositions taken as part of the impeachment inquiry.
Still outstanding are the transcripts of depositions taken of Mark Sandy, an Office of Management and Budget official, and Philip Reeker, the diplomat in charge of U.S. policy for Europe.
Sandy testified earlier this month that the White House decision to freeze nearly $400 million in congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine in mid-July was highly irregular and that senior political appointees in the OMB were unable to provide an explanation for the delay.
Sandy, the deputy associate director for national security programs at OMB, testified that he was instructed to sign the first of several apportionment letters in which budget officials formally instituted the freeze on funds, according to two people familiar with his testimony who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak frankly.
Reeker said during his deposition that he appealed to top State Department leaders to publicly support Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was the target of a conspiracy theory-fueled smear campaign, a person familiar with his testimony said.
Reeker expressed his concerns over the falsehoods about Yovanovitch to David Hale, the third-highest-ranking official in the State Department, and T. Ulrich Brechbuhl, the closest adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, said the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss closed-door proceedings.
Trump’s Thanksgiving week includes a campaign rally
The week ahead will provide at least one prime opportunity for Trump to weigh in publicly on impeachment.
On Tuesday, he is scheduled to hold a “Keep American Great” rally in Sunrise, Fla. He has used previous campaign rallies to air grievances about the process and take aim at the Democrats leading it.
Otherwise, Trump has a relatively light week planned ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, which he plans to spend at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla.
On Monday afternoon, he is scheduled to meet at the White House with Bulgarian President Boyko Borissov. As of now, the White House has not advertised any press access to that meeting. He also plans to sign a couple of bills Monday behind closed doors.
On Tuesday, Trump is scheduled to preside over the presentation of the National Thanksgiving Turkey before heading to Florida.
Trump says impeachment proceedings good for GOP politically
Trump claimed in tweets Sunday night that the impeachment process has been good politically for Republicans.
“Democrats going back to their Districts for Thanksgiving are getting absolutely hammered by their constituents over the phony Impeachment Scam,” he said in one tweet. “Republicans will have a great #2020 Election!”