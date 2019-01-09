Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) speaks during a news conference after a House GOP meeting with Vice President Pence on Tuesday. (Al Drago/Bloomberg News)

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) fired back Wednesday at actor Christian Bale, who said in an acceptance speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday that Satan was an inspiration for his portrayal of her father, former vice president Richard B. Cheney, in the movie “Vice.”

“Look, I would just say that Christian Bale finally had the chance to play a real superhero, and he clearly screwed it up,” Cheney said during an appearance on Fox News.

Bale, who won a best actor trophy Sunday, is also known for portraying Batman in a trio of films.

[Christian Bale thanked Satan for his portrayal of Dick Cheney. The Church of Satan approves.]

The congresswoman said that she hadn’t seen “Vice” — a movie about her father’s rise to power under President George W. Bush. — but was very fond of the figure who inspired it.

“I’m obviously incredibly proud of my dad, very proud and honored to be his daughter,” she said.

Liz Cheney now serves as the chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, a leadership position once held by her father.

Her barb was not the first directed at Bale since his acceptance speech.

Earlier this week, she shared a news story on Twitter about Bale being accused of assaulting his mother and sister in 2008.

“Satan probably inspired him to do this, too,” Cheney wrote in the tweet.

Bale was not charged in the incident. Police said less than a month later that they had found insufficient evidence to prosecute the actor.

Kristine Phillips contributed to this report.