“There’s no panacea that we can tell a community, ‘If you do this, you’re going to resolve conflict and eliminate hate.’ That does not exist. I wish it does, but we can help you face it,” said Michael David, a conciliation specialist with the Community Relations Service. The organization offers a variety of programs, from helping to bring communities together after a deadly police shooting to assisting citizens in identifying issues within their city, town, or school and coming up with solutions.