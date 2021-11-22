Amess, 69, was attacked around midday on Oct. 15 during his weekly constituency meeting in a church in Leigh-on-Sea, a district of Southend around 40 miles (60 kilometers) east of London. The father-of-five suffered multiple stab wounds. Ali Harbi Ali, 25, was charged with murder over Amess’s death, as part of an investigation led by counterterrorism officers. He is due to face trial next year.