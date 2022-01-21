Hope Clinic for Women has been around since 1976. The Planned Parenthood facility opened just over two years ago, partly in response to increasingly restrictive anti-abortion measures in neighboring Missouri, which has just one abortion clinic, a Planned Parenthood facility in St. Louis. Missouri’s Republican governor, Mike Parson, signed legislation in May banning abortions starting in the eighth week of pregnancy, with exceptions for medical emergencies but not for cases of rape or incest.