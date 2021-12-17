Among those departing, Republican Rep. Devin Nunes, who was one of former President Donald Trump’s most ardent loyalists in Congress, is leaving the House at the end of this year to join Trump’s fledgling media company. Democratic Rep. Karen Bass is running for mayor of Los Angeles and will not seek re-election. Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier has said she will retire after the end of her term; she represents a San Francisco Bay Area district.